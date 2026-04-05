Harpeth Hills Funeral Home hosts an Easter Sunday sunrise service to celebrate life and the community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Many churches and even a few funeral homes hosted sunrise services to help get Easter Sunday started.

One service brought the community together at the Pavilion at Harpeth Hills Funeral Home and Memory Garden.

Organizers wanted the event to be a morning of reflection and hope.

The director of the funeral home said they will be celebrating life and also finding strength within the community.

The service featured a live singer, a scripture reading, a prayer and a message delivered by Mike Shelton, a minister and funeral ambassador.

The event began at 6 a.m. Sunday, and attendees continued to fellowship with refreshments afterward.

Watch the video above to see the sunrise service and hear more about what this Easter tradition means to the community. Have a unique holiday tradition of your own? Reach out to me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.