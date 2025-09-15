'He loved life and did everything big:' Family and friends mourn man visiting Nashville killed in hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Messages of love and grief are pouring in for the family of Nicholas Leonhardt, who was struck and killed while visiting Nashville on a work trip.

Leonhardt, 28, was crossing 4th Avenue around 3:30 a.m. on September 11 when police said a car hit him. The driver left the scene, but later called Murfreesboro dispatch and admitted to the crash, according to Metro Police.

Officers arrested 41-year-old George Henein, who they say had no valid driver’s license and no insurance. He faces multiple charges that could be upgraded following Leonhardt’s death.

“He had a big personality,” Leonhardt’s mother, Tami Leonhardt, said. “He was funny. He was ebullient. He loved life and did everything big.”

His mother said Leonhardt fought hard after the crash, allowing doctors to harvest more of his organs to save other lives.

Friends are remembering him for his warmth and humor. One friend wrote, “Nick was one of my best and oldest friends. I’ll never find another friend like him. The endless laughs we shared are some of my favorite memories, which I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

Tami Leonhardt said the community’s kindness has been a source of strength. One small act of compassion stood out — a valet left a painted rock with the word “hope” inside their car.

“It’s horrific,” she said. “And I’m worried about his coworker who had to witness all that. But I feel grateful for all the people who have reached out with love and kindness.”

She has one lasting message for others.

“Not to wait to tell somebody what they mean to you,” she said.

Metro Police report there have been 12 pedestrian deaths in the city so far this year, compared to 22 at the same time last year.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.