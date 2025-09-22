Here are Tennessee's new SNAP work rules; advocates warn of food access risks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) announced updates to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) work requirements for Able-Bodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) following the passage of HR 1 in July.

Under the updated rules, ABAWD customers will have to meet certain work requirements to maintain SNAP eligibility. The changes apply to adults between 18 and 64 who do not have a disability and do not live with children under 14.

In those cases, individuals may only receive SNAP benefits for three months in a 3-year period unless they work, volunteer, or participate in a job training program at least 20 hours a week, equaling 80 hours a month. Those who do not meet the requirements risk losing benefits after three months.

“We want to ensure Tennesseans who may be impacted by these federal changes are fully informed and prepared to make any necessary adjustments,” TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter said. “Our priority is to support our customers with the resources they need to comply with the updated requirements while maintaining access to vital nutrition assistance.”

Some customers are exempt, including those under 18, those 65 or older, pregnant individuals, and people who live with children under 14. Others may qualify if they care for someone with a disability, receive disability benefits, have a health condition that prevents them from working, attend school at least half-time, are enrolled in a drug or alcohol treatment program, or collect unemployment benefits.

Customers who believe they qualify for an exemption are encouraged to submit verification documents via the One DHS Customer Portal no later than October 31.

Advocates say calls are pouring in about the changes.

“To put a work requirement in front of being able to get food doesn’t help people work — it only takes SNAP benefits away,” said Signe Anderson with the Tennessee Justice Center.

One woman, who asked not to be identified, said she is concerned about what will happen when her youngest child turns 15 next year.

“Yes, I’m worried a lot about it because it’s not only me — there are a lot of people out here who depend on food stamps,” she said, noting challenges such as transportation issues and a past felony record.

Anderson said she is also worried about veterans and grandparents raising grandchildren.

“I heard from a grandparent a few weeks ago who has five grandkids, all over the age of 14,” she said. “It wasn’t in their plan to care for them, but that’s what grandparents do. They’re 60, expected to go back into the workforce, and really rely on SNAP benefits to feed their kids.”

She added that the changes could put more strain on local food banks.

“40 percent of people in the SNAP program are children. 37 percent are seniors and people with disabilities,” Anderson said. “We’re concerned about how this impacts people across the board — even those who are eligible to access food.”

Anderson said her nonprofit is working to help families understand the new rules and navigate the uncertainty ahead.

People who believe they qualify for an exemption are encouraged to upload their verification documents via the One DHS Customer Portal no later than October 31, 2025.



This story was reported on-air by reporter Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.