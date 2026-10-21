Historic 127-year-old Germantown house in Nashville is being reborn as the Demure Cocktail Lounge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A historic building in Nashville's Germantown neighborhood is getting a new life. The 127-year-old house is being transformed into a cocktail lounge.

As crews work on the project, they are preserving as much of the home's history as possible — using original parts like classic beams, nails and more.

During the renovation, the carpenter found original wood planks dating back to 1899, complete with square-head nails. Rather than discard them, he carefully restored several boards and incorporated them into the new bar.

Carpenter Brian Vogel and Trudy Thomas are both involved in the project, which aims to honor the home's past while creating a new destination.

The space will become the Demure Cocktail Lounge, with those behind the project focused on the kind of vibe and atmosphere they want to create for guests.

Those involved are hoping to open the lounge sometime in mid-November.

Want to see the original 1899 wood planks and square-head nails being built into the new bar?

In the video player above, watch the full video tour of this historic Germantown transformation, and tell me what other historic Nashville spaces you'd like to see preserved — email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.