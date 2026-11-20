NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — That holiday deal in your social media feed may not be the bargain it appears to be. Scammers are taking advantage of the busy shopping season, and new technology can make fake messages harder to spot.

The big red flag is anything that catches you off guard. An unexpected text, email or social media ad should make you stop before clicking, especially if it's pushing a deal that seems too good to be true.

WATCH: AI makes holiday shopping scams harder to spot, expert warns

AI Makes Holiday Shopping Scams Harder To Spot — Here's What To Watch For

Brian Smith with Redstone Federal Credit Union says shoppers should stick with retailers they know. Instead of following a link from a text or social media post, go directly to that retailer's legitimate website and see if the same offer is actually there.

If you think you've fallen for a scam, contact your bank or credit union immediately. You do not have to wait for a suspicious charge to clear before asking for help. And don't feel bad if you fall for something — the technology scammers are using is different this year.

"With the advancements of AI, the impersonation fraud- and what I mean by that is AI has the ability to impersonate individuals, it has the ability to impersonate companies, and the text messages and the communications can look very valid," Smith said.

That means some of the old warning signs, like obvious spelling or grammar mistakes, may not be there anymore.

Before you start shopping, check your banking app. Smith recommends turning on transaction alerts and using card controls if your bank offers them, so you can spot suspicious activity more quickly.

Have you spotted a suspicious "deal" in your feed this season? See the exact warning signs Brian Smith says to watch for — and what to do if you've already clicked — in the full video report above. Then share the scam that almost got you by emailing me directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com, and your tip could help protect your neighbors this holiday season.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.