Hookey luxury movie theater, bowling alley and arcade opens today in the Nashville Yards Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hookey, a new luxury movie theater, bowling alley and arcade, opens today in the Nashville Yards Development in downtown Nashville.

The entertainment complex features an open concept design with seven theaters offering plush love seats and food service. It also includes LED light-up bowling lanes and several bars.

Hookey is designed to accommodate date nights, family gatherings and nights out with friends. You can find the venue at 931 Church Street.

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