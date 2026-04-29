Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsStateTennesseeDavidson County

Actions

Hookey luxury movie theater, bowling alley and arcade opens today in the Nashville Yards Development

A new downtown Nashville entertainment complex features seven movie theaters, LED bowling lanes, an arcade and several bars.
Hookey luxury movie theater, bowling alley and arcade opens today in the Nashville Yards Development
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hookey, a new luxury movie theater, bowling alley and arcade, opens today in the Nashville Yards Development in downtown Nashville.

The entertainment complex features an open concept design with seven theaters offering plush love seats and food service. It also includes LED light-up bowling lanes and several bars.

Hookey is designed to accommodate date nights, family gatherings and nights out with friends. You can find the venue at 931 Church Street.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at tony.sloan@newschannel5.com.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

Middle Tenn. gardeners: How to handle early spring, dry weather

It's has been a dry spring for us. Nashville is over 6 inches below normal for rainfall for the year with Clarksville over a 9 inches deficit. Kim Rafferty went to a nursery to get a couple of tips that may be useful for you.

- Lelan Statom

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.