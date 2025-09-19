Hottest spot in town: American Legion Post 82's bluegrass night continues to be a hit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every Wednesday night at American Legion Post 82 in East Nashville, something special happens.

Musicians gather with their instruments for a bluegrass jam session that's been bringing people together for two decades.

In fact, this is the second time I've been to Post 82 in just a couple of weeks. After our story aired a few weeks ago about their dance lessons on Tuesday nights, organizers told me about this weekly event on Wednesdays.

The weekly gathering runs from 7 p.m. to midnight, unless it falls on a holiday. What started as a small basement jam session has grown into something much bigger.

"It has been going on for like 20 years," said Isaac Paakkonen, who organizes the session.

The beauty of the jam session lies in its unpredictability and inclusiveness.

"Well the biggest thing is you never know who is gonna walk through the door," he said.

It's another opportunity for veterans and civilians to connect and over a mutual love for music.

The circle welcomes everyone from legendary players to complete beginners learning their first chords.

The jam session operates without hierarchy or exclusion. There's no center of attention, just musicians sharing their love of bluegrass music in a supportive environment.

"Yeah there's people that have become musicians over coming here," Paakkonen said.

For those curious about the experience, the invitation is simple.

"Come out for yourself and experience it," he said.

American Legion Post 82 is on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville.

