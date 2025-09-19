Hunters and fishers: Funding shortfall may cut wildlife and outdoor services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency is warning lawmakers about potential financial trouble that could force cuts to wildlife officers and public land acquisition programs.

Leaders of the TWRA testified this week at the state capitol, asking legislators to develop a more permanent funding solution as the agency faces a potential $12 million deficit. More than 1 million Tennesseans enjoy hunting and fishing, including Matt Carey, who values the outdoor experience. "For me, it's a chance to get away from the hustle and bustle, chance to be quiet," Carey said in an interview late last year.

We spoke to Carey back in December, when TWRA first announced a plan to raise hunting and fishing license fees by nearly 30%. "I think a lot of hunters are going to be really unhappy with it if they do raise it," Carey said.

TWRA requested the fee increase due to higher salary expectations, increased land management costs, and declining revenue. Unlike most state agencies, TWRA receives the majority of its funding from license fees and federal dollars, not state tax revenue. "If we don't pass this, that's going to put us in a $12 million deficit," said Jason Maxedon, Executive Director of the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

Chris Devaney, chairman of the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission, noted the unpredictable nature of license sales. "The hunting and fishing fees, it ebbs and flows who buys those. I mean, we saw an increase during COVID and now it's flat," Devaney said.

In June, TWRA abandoned its plan to raise license fees after facing backlash from hunters and lawmakers. However, the agency warned that without fee increases, it would need permanent state funding or face significant cuts.

When asked about potential cuts, Maxedon identified law enforcement as a primary target. "If you made cuts, where would you cut first? And unfortunately, we said law enforcement," Maxedon said.

The cuts could affect wildlife officers who monitor boating and hunting safety. TWRA is also reducing public land acquisition efforts. "This year, we've backed off from several of those pieces we were going to buy because of our budgetary constraints," Maxedon said.

Rep. Justin Lafferty (R-Knoxville) asked if TWRA could sell public land to address the funding shortfall. However, Tennessee state law requires the agency to replace every acre of public land it sells.

Some lawmakers have expressed interest in providing TWRA with consistent funding that doesn't rely on license revenue. "That's what we should look at -- using some of these sales tax to offset that," Sen. Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) said.

Maxedon seemed very receptive to the sales tax idea, citing success in states like Arkansas, Georgia and Louisiana who took a similar route.

Until lawmakers agree on a solution, outdoor enthusiasts may face reduced resources and services.

Do you support state lawmakers providing state tax dollars for TWRA operations, or should the agency make cuts? Email me your thoughts at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.