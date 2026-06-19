I-24 eastbound closed in Davidson County after crash involving pedestrian

Update (12 p.m.)

Estimated clearance is 2 p.m.

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Interstate 24 eastbound is closed in Davidson County following a crash involving a pedestrian.

According to Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Erin Zeigler, the crash occurred near mile marker 56 on I-24 eastbound.

TDOT said all eastbound lanes are currently closed, and traffic is being diverted at Exit 56.

TDOT has not released additional details about the crash or the condition of those involved.

Drivers can check traffic conditions and roadway updates through SmartWay.