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I-65 SB exit 79 closed after overturned truck, oil spill in Davidson Co.

I-65 SB exit 79 closed after overturned truck, oil spill
TDOT
I-65 SB exit 79 closed after overturned truck, oil spill
Posted

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The I-65 southbound exit at Armory Drive (Exit 79) is closed after an overturned tractor-trailer caused an oil spill.

Officials said the ramp is not expected to fully reopen until this afternoon due to the amount of oil on the roadway.

Drivers are being asked to detour at Exit 78A (SR 255/Harding Place) and use alternate routes.

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