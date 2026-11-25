NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For most people, Thanksgiving is a time to gather with family and share a meal. For a group of graduates at the Nashville Rescue Mission, this year's holiday came with something extra — a celebration of how far they've come.

The mission marked Thanksgiving by honoring graduates of its Life Recovery Program, a seven-month initiative that helps participants overcome addiction, earn their GED, receive counseling, and address the personal barriers standing between them and a stable life.

"We're all about celebrating success, and so we're having a graduation, and then after the graduation, we're having our big Thanksgiving feast," said Stephanie Sewell, CEO of the Nashville Rescue Mission.

The program's impact extends beyond recovery. According to Sewell, the mission has helped find permanent housing for 500 people in the past year alone. Among this year's graduates is Raul Lara, who says he arrived in Nashville struggling with addiction and feeling like he was letting his family down.

"I didn't like who I was because nothing was going well for me," Raul said.

Seven months later, he describes a different version of himself.

"I became more confident in myself, and your self-esteem boosts up to another level," he said.

His family traveled from Texas to watch him walk across the stage. His sister, Abril, says the changes she has witnessed go deeper than his recovery.

"I felt like we're closer now and he's closer to himself and closer to God. It's just more grounded and present, which is allowing him to, you know, just bond with us more and lead his life," she said. With graduation behind him, Raul is already focused on what comes next. He says he plans to enlist in the Navy and has already begun preparing.

"Well, I'm planning to join the Navy and that's next for me," he said.

For the Nashville Rescue Mission, moments like this are the point.

The mission says its goal is not to keep graduates indefinitely — it is to give them the tools and support they need to build a life beyond the program.