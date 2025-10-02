'I don't have words for it': Nashville SC fans celebrate historic U.S. Open Cup championship victory

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC fans are experiencing pure euphoria after their team captured its first-ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup championship, with supporters still celebrating the historic victory.

The championship win has created unforgettable moments for fans across the city. "I don't have words for it," Jorge George, a Nashville SC season ticket holder said.

For George, that's literally true. He yelled so much during the team's official watch party Wednesday night, he lost his voice.

As for loyal fan Josh Young, he almost lost his seat on a plane. "I was watching it at Gate T3 in the airport," Young said.

Young watched the championship match, on his phone while boarding a flight to London at Nashville International Airport. "I pre-warned my wife beforehand that this was going to happen. I was like I think we’re going to be boarding the flight exactly at 90 minutes. And sure enough, that’s exactly what happened," said Young, over Zoom from his eventual destination — London. "I was finally in my seat when they finally blew the whistle at full time."

Of course, not everyone could take off work. Nathan Sharkey, who works as a photojournalist at NewsChannel 5, decided to wear his championship emotions on his sleeves, wearing NSC gear from head to toe. "Kinda dug through the closet to pick this out. I did have a few options," Sharkey said.

We couldn't help but noticing, his Nashville SC scarf wasn't exactly seasonably appropriate. "The scarf is going to be a little hot for today," said Sharkey.

The championship victory has created a surge in demand for official merchandise. Jamel Sanders, general manager of retail for Nashville SC, has been fielding constant calls from fans eager to purchase championship gear.

Currently, the team store has limited championship merchandise available, with only scarves and official posters in stock. However, Sanders says fans can preorder items online and expects more merchandise to arrive in their store at Geodis Park before Sunday's trophy presentation event at 5 pm. "We'll have the championship tee available then -- and a few other items as well," Sanders said.

The historic victory has fans optimistic about the team's future prospects. Young believes this championship is just the beginning. "I think this team can win more, which is really exciting to think about," Young said.

George echoed that sentiment about the team's potential. "Man, this team is good!" he said.

Sharkey has his sights set on an even bigger prize. "Now we need to win the MLS Cup," he said.

