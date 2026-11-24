NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Thanksgiving just days away, families across Nashville lined up in Donelson for a chance to bring home a free turkey and fresh food — and for many, the giveaway couldn't have come at a better time.

Metro Social Services, Wellpoint — a health insurance affiliate of Elevance Health — and local radio station 92-Q partnered to distribute frozen turkeys and fresh food boxes to families in need ahead of the holiday. Cars lined Lebanon Pike as families waited their turn to pick up food.

For Willie Willingham, hearing about the giveaway on television was all the motivation he needed.

"I heard on the TV when they said turkey, I thought I'd better go get me a turkey," Willingham said.

He says the free food makes a meaningful difference when grocery expenses are already a challenge.

"You know, just it means a lot to me to have a box of things," he said.

Organizers say the turnout reflects a deepening need for food assistance across the city — and that the faces showing up for help are changing. Metro Social Services says the shift is based on what they're seeing firsthand at events like this one. Director Rennee Pratt says the agency is seeing people seek food assistance for the very first time.

"Many middle income-Americans are being impacted for the very first time, and it's very unfortunate," Pratt said.

Even with community partnerships stepping in to help, Pratt says the demand can outpace the supply.

"It's hard to tell people who've been in line for several hours that we've run out of food. So, it's very unfortunate, but it all shows the need here in Nashville and the need is great," she said.

Rachel Chinetti, CEO of Wellpoint, says the opportunity to help Tennesseans during the holidays is one the organization was glad to take.

"If we have an opportunity to remove a little bit of a burden from Tennesseans and help them put some food on the table for Thanksgiving, it's just an honor and a blessing to do so," Chinetti said.

Metro Social Services says the partnership with Wellpoint and 92-Q helped them reach more families and expand the impact of the giveaway.

For Willie, having a little extra food heading into Thanksgiving means one less thing to worry about and more time to enjoy the holiday with the people he loves.