Inaugural 9 to 5K run and walk honors Dolly Parton's legacy and commitment to literacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 1,600 runners took part in the inaugural 9 to 5K Run and Walk in honor of Dolly Parton on Saturday at Music Circle South in Nashville.

The sold-out event is a celebration of Parton's music, joyful spirit and commitment to childhood literacy.

WATCH: Inaugural 9 to 5K run and walk honors Dolly Parton

First ever 9 to 5K in Nashville raises money for Imagination Library

The day's schedule included:

Packet pickup

5K start at 7:30 a.m.

Dolly Dash Kids Run at 8:30 a.m.

Costume contest and awards at 9 a.m.

In addition to the race, attendees enjoyed music, live entertainment and a costume contest.

Fans, racers react to inaugural 9 to 5K

Proceeds from the event benefit the United Way of Greater Nashville and Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee.

Racers finish inaugural 9 to 5K

For more on what organizers had to say about the event — including why it was important to hold it in Parton's honor and how benefiting organizations were selected — watch the videos above.

Nashville's inaugural 9 to 5K run honors Dolly Parton

Want to know why organizers chose to celebrate Dolly Parton's legacy through a community run — and how they decided which Nashville children's literacy organizations would benefit? Watch the full interviews in the videos above to hear directly from the people behind the event. Have a story idea or want to share your experience from the race? Reach out to Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.