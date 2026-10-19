Jazz on the Cumberland celebrates 15 years of free music on the Nashville riverfront

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 15 years, Jazz on the Cumberland has been giving Nashville another reason to gather around live music on the riverfront no ticket required.

Victor Chapman, one of the organizers behind the series, said the event has always been about more than just the music.

"We have given Nashville a whole different platform to come out and enjoy something outside of the country," Chapman said.

Chapman said the series has also been intentional about who gets to take the stage.

"We get to help emerging artists, youth, and people that normally don't get to play on a stage like this in front of this many people," Chapman said.

Kim Watts has attended every year since the series began. She said the free admission has been key to introducing younger audiences to jazz.

"We are more than country music, we're more than gospel music, we're more than R&B — we are an electric community and this reflects the community itself," Watts said.

As the series marks its 15th year, Chapman said the team is already looking ahead.

"We look forward to the next 15 years," Chapman said.

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