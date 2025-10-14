Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville celebrates release of the final living Israeli hostages from Hamas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Early on Monday, Hamas released the final 20 living Israeli hostages that remained in Gaza who were taken during the October 7, 2023 attack.

It’s part of a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas.

President Trump arrived in the Middle East on Monday, where he addressed Israel’s parliament and met with international leaders to discuss the U.S. backed plan.

Click here for more information about that agreement.

I heard from Judy Alperin, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, on Monday.

Alperin said she’s feeling jubilant, cautiously optimistic, and hopeful after learning the hostages had been released.

It's a day she’s been waiting for, for more than two years.

“We've been praying for this moment and hoping for it and praying for peace,” Alperin said. "This has been a very long 737 days."

She said in our area and beyond so many people have been holding out hope for this over the past two years.

"We're human. So of course, there are moments of great sadness and despair, but we never lost sight of this day, praying that it would come," Alperin said.

She said she was up all night watching TV to witness hostages reuniting with their loved ones.

As part of that agreement for the ceasefire, Israel agreed to release some of its Palestinian prisoners, including 250 people serving life sentences and around 1,700 Palestinians who were detained during the war with Hamas.

While all the living hostages held by Hamas have been released, Alperin said she's still holding out hope that the bodies of those who died in captivity will all be returned as well.

"We won't rest, we believe in bringing everybody home to their final resting place," Alperin said.

Click here for in-depth information and a timeline of the events leading up to the cease fire.

In the coming days, we're hoping to hear from a local Palestinian group in Middle Tennessee for their reaction to the ceasefire in the war as well.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.