Jillian Ludwig's killer sentenced as family demands systemic change after her death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The man who shot and killed 18-year-old Belmont student Jillian Ludwig while she walked through a Nashville park in 2023 was sentenced to 38 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault.

Court records show Ludwig was shot in the head and left in the park for more than an hour in November 2023. The man responsible, identified in court records as Shaquille Taylor, had a prior criminal history and was previously found incompetent to stand trial.

In court, Taylor pleaded guilty and issued an apology to Ludwig's parents.

Ludwig's father, Matt Ludwig, addressed the grief that has never left his family.

"I still have the hair tie she was wearing and her unwashed coffee mug at my desk at home still stained with the last coffee she had on the morning of November 7, 2023," Matt Ludwig said.

Her mother, Jessica, said the loss is constant. While acknowledging the sentence, Jessica made clear it fell short of justice in her eyes.

"For the record, I'm not satisfied with this plea deal. 38 years surely isn't long enough to justify what he's taken from us and from Jill, but it will have to suffice for now," Jessica said.

Matt Ludwig said Taylor was not the only one responsible for his daughter's death.

"Mr. Taylor isn't the only one at fault here. I want to point out the perfect storm of failures in institutions and government of Tennessee, Davidson County, Nashville and beyond," Matt Ludwig added.

Jillian's parents said she should not have been in danger and that her death was preventable.

"Do better. You literally hold the power to protect lives, and you failed miserably in this case. Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent," Jessica said.

Even amid their grief, her parents want the world to know who Jillian was.

"Music was her passion, and she pursued it with remarkable dedication and natural ability," Jessica said.

Her mother closed with a promise.

"Rest in peace, my sweet petunia. I can promise you will never ever be forgotten," Jessica said.

Since Ludwig's death, several steps have been taken to honor her memory. Tennessee lawmakers passed Jillian's Law in 2024, requiring treatment for people who are not found competent to stand trial. Under the law, if physicians consider someone not competent, they will automatically be sent to a mental health facility instead of being released.

The law also requires individuals institutionalized by the court to lose access to their guns.

Ludwig's family also launched the Rae of Light Foundation, which aims to protect innocent lives from violence deemed preventable. The foundation raises money to provide scholarships for underserved youth studying music education.

Earlier this year, the family was invited to the White House to discuss those efforts and meet families who share the same pain.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.