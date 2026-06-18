Juneteenth Black Book Fair in Nashville offers free books by Black authors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville gift shop and community space is hosting a Juneteenth Black Book Fair this weekend, offering free books by Black authors to anyone who attends.

The Gladly Gather community space and gift shop will hold the event June 19 and 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 370 Herron Dr., Suite 8. Books will be available for all ages, from children's books to non-fiction and everything in between.

All books at the fair are free, made possible through donations.

The event will also feature Black authors and vendors. On Saturday, June 20, 10% of all Gladly Gather sales will go to the Nashville Public Library Foundation.

Those interested in donating books by Black authors can drop them off at the shop during business hours or mail them to 370 Herron Dr., Suite 8, Nashville, TN 37210.

Are you a fan of Black literature, or do you have books at home by Black authors that deserve a new reader? Eric Pointer wants to hear from you — and wants you to watch his full report for more details on this celebration of Black stories. Share your favorite Black authors and books with Eric at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com

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