Kenny Chesney announces 2027 concert at Nashville's new Nissan Stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kenny Chesney is bringing his 2027 stadium tour to Nashville, with a stop planned at the new Nissan Stadium next summer.

The Original Vibe Room Tour will come to Nashville on July 3, 2027, with Eric Church and Sheryl Crow joining Chesney for the full tour. East Tennessee singer-songwriter Greylan James will open the show.

The new Nissan Stadium is scheduled to be completed in February 2027, with major events and concerts expected to begin in April. More event announcements are expected in the coming months.

Chesney, a Tennessee native, previously held the record for the most tour stops by an artist at the current Nissan Stadium, with six.

The 19-city Original Vibe Room Tour kicks off April 24 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and wraps up Aug. 28 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The tour marks Chesney’s return to stadium touring after spending the past two years performing at Sphere in Las Vegas.

“When we started to talk about touring next year, all I could think about was how good those stadiums feel… how loud, how fast, how much energy comes hurling at us,” Chesney said in the tour announcement.

Church previously toured with Chesney on the 2013 No Shoes Nation Tour. Crow, a nine-time Grammy winner and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, will also perform throughout the tour.

James, who is also from East Tennessee, has written songs recorded by artists including Morgan Wallen, Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker and Chesney. He won ACM Song of the Year for co-writing Jordan Davis’ “Next Thing You Know.”

Fans can register at KennyChesney.com for access to a presale beginning Thursday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales begin Friday, Sept. 25.