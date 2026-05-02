Kids and Kites Day returns to Nashville for its 17th annual event this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Kids and Kites Day returns May 2 for its 17th annual event, bringing free family activities and community health resources to the East Park Community Center.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is expected to draw 400 to 500 people from across the city.

Organizers say the event is meant to raise awareness about childhood obesity and diabetes.

Attendees can expect a one-mile family walk or run, live music and a variety of vendors. Resources will be on-site for everything from getting your blood pressure checked to getting your bike repaired.

Kids and Kites Day is free and open to the public.

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