Kindling Arts Festival brings 22 performances to Nashville, including a new original musical

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's Kindling Arts Festival is underway, running July 23-26 and bringing 22 unique performances to 8 venues across the city.

Now in its 9th year, the festival features a wide range of performances, including dances, performance art, and a new opera. The headlining event is "Fairy Floss," a brand new original musical created by Nashville artists.

"Fairy Floss" is being performed at Oz Arts Nashville, located near the Nations in the west part of the city.

The musical is based on the true story of the invention of cotton candy in Nashville.

A full schedule for the festival is available at kindlingarts.com.

Are you a Nashville arts lover or have you attended the Kindling Arts Festival before? We want to hear from you! Watch our full coverage of the festival, including a live look inside the new original musical "Fairy Floss" at Oz Arts Nashville, and share your thoughts with Eric Pointer directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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