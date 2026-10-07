Lawsuit demands TDOT release records tied to Tennessee's biggest road project, the I-24 Choice Lanes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A lawsuit is raising questions about Tennessee's biggest road project, claiming the state's transportation agency has failed to make key public records available.

24 Choice Lanes Partners — a group that competed for the I-24 Southeast Choice Lanes project — filed the lawsuit against the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The suit claims TDOT failed to provide public records related to the selection of Drive TN as the winning partner.

WATCH: 24 Choice Lanes Partners sues TDOT to force release of project records

Lawsuit demands TDOT release I-24 Choice Lanes project records

The group says the lawsuit is all about transparency. It is asking a judge to force TDOT to release financial records, proposal documents, and the final agreement tied to the Choice Lanes project.

According to the lawsuit, those records include financial information, proposal evaluations, communications, and the final concession agreement signed last week.

The group argues Tennesseans have a right to review documents tied to a project this big — one expected to change transportation between Nashville and Murfreesboro for decades.

The lawsuit asks the court to order TDOT to release the records as quickly as possible.

TDOT has not yet filed a response in court.

Watch the full report to find out exactly what records one group is fighting to make public, and what it could mean for the future of your commute between Nashville and Murfreesboro. Have a tip about this story or want to weigh in on government transparency in Tennessee infrastructure deals? Reach out directly at Eric.Pointer@newschannel5.com.

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