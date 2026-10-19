Lawyer for Dolly Parton’s nephew, former head of security, says client wants lawsuit to go away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bryan Seaver's lawyer, Nick Leonardo, says it's hard for his client to believe it's come to this — a legal battle in the wake of Dolly Parton's death.

"Mr. Seaver and Dolly had a very close relationship and obviously Dolly trusted Mr. Seaver with her life for 20 years as her private security guard and obviously she trusted him when she died to make the statement about her death," said Leonardo.

Seaver had served as Parton's head of security ... but was fired not long after her death by She's Alive LLC — the company handling Dolly's businesses.

"It was abrupt and caught a lot by surprise, the transition, and it snowballed from there," said Leonardo.

The firing was followed by a judge granting a temporary restraining order against Seaver after the company alleged he threatened employees, business partners and Dolly's brand.

It's been a hardship for Seaver's family.

"In this order he's not allowed to have contact with anyone who works for Dolly Parton enterprises, which includes 90% of his family ... mother ... aunt and one child."

The restraining order was based on threatening text messages allegedly sent by Seaver — one of which read: "I"m going to destroy the entire brand if you don't get these out of our bit."

Leonardo says such texts were taken completely out of context ... and they will prove it.

"Now it is Mr. Seaver's turn to place all of this in context and take his case to the court," said Leonardo.

As for whether this legal battle between two groups so close to Dolly might harm her legacy, Leonardo says that is not what Seaver wants.

"I think he certainly wants to protect here legacy. I think everyone involved does. I think this is a serious misunderstanding."

Leonardo and his client are hoping the two sides can reach an agreement — lift the restraining order — and then just move on.

But if not ... they are ready to fight it in court.

UPDATE: The hearing was set for October 20, but both sides agreed to push it back to November 3. The temporary restraining order will stay in place until then.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com