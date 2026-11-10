Lights, camera, Opry! Nashville residents can be extras in new Anne Wilson movie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Want to see yourself on the big screen? A new movie inspired by Christian country singer Anne Wilson is filming in Nashville, and producers are inviting fans and families to be part of a special concert scene at the Grand Ole Opry.

Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company are currently filming My Jesus, a movie inspired by Wilson's hit song of the same name and her book, My Jesus: From Heartache to Hope.

On Sunday, Nov. 15, the production is looking for extras to participate in a concert scene at the Grand Ole Opry, where Wilson's character will be introduced by a special guest for a live performance of "My Jesus."

The filming will feature the movie's cast, along with special appearances and performances by Anne Wilson, Matthew West and other surprise guests.

Men, women and children are welcome to participate. Organizers say it's an opportunity for families and friends to experience how a movie is made and potentially see themselves on the big screen.

Here's what to know:



When: Sunday, Nov. 15, from 1 to 7 p.m.

Where: Grand Ole Opry, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville

Who: Men, women and children of all ages

What to wear: Your best Grand Ole Opry concert attire. Organizers have provided a wardrobe style guide to help participants dress for the scene.

Those interested in participating can RSVP through Kingdom Story Company's website.

The film stars Aliza Kate Barlow in her feature film debut as Wilson, alongside Gavin Casalegno (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Monica Potter (Parenthood), Charles Esten (Outer Banks) and Beau Bridges (Matlock).

The movie follows Wilson's journey from a teenager whose life changes after a personal tragedy to a rising Christian country music star. After posting a video of herself singing online, she attracts attention from music industry executives while navigating the impact of her newfound success on her family, friends and faith.

Kay Oyegun wrote the screenplay based on Wilson's book and is making her feature directorial debut.

Kingdom Story Company is also known for faith-based films including I Can Only Imagine and Jesus Revolution.