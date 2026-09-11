‘Little House on the Prairie’ reunion brings some original cast members to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans of Little House on the Prairie have a chance to meet original cast members this weekend at two Nashville venues.

The reunion event runs September 11, 12 and 13 with activities split between the Grand Ole Opry and the W Hotel. The event features exclusive merchandise, an immersive experience, and appearances by members of the original cast.

We spoke with two of those cast members ahead of the event: Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson on the show, and Dean Butler, who played Almanzo Wilder.

The original Little House on the Prairie series premiered more than 50 years ago.

Find the full schedule and ticket information at the official event website.

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