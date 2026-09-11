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‘Little House on the Prairie’ reunion brings some original cast members to Nashville

The original Little House on the Prairie cast is reuniting in Nashville this weekend at the W Hotel and the Grand Ole Opry.
Little House on the Prairie cast reunites in Nashville
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans of Little House on the Prairie have a chance to meet original cast members this weekend at two Nashville venues.

The reunion event runs September 11, 12 and 13 with activities split between the Grand Ole Opry and the W Hotel. The event features exclusive merchandise, an immersive experience, and appearances by members of the original cast.

We spoke with two of those cast members ahead of the event: Alison Arngrim, who played Nellie Oleson on the show, and Dean Butler, who played Almanzo Wilder.

The original Little House on the Prairie series premiered more than 50 years ago.

Find the full schedule and ticket information at the official event website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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