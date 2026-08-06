Loveless Cafe celebrates 75 years with throwback 'Plates of the Past' menu prices in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's historic Loveless Cafe is celebrating 75 years with a special "Plates of the Past" promotion throughout August.

Guests can enjoy the cafe's Southern fare at throwback menu prices on select evenings throughout the month.

The deals run from 4 p.m. to close on Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Love Nashville history and great Southern food? Watch our full report for a closer look inside Loveless Cafe's 75th anniversary celebration — and tell us your favorite Loveless memory. Reach out to Eric Pointer directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

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