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Loveless Cafe celebrates 75 years with throwback 'Plates of the Past' menu prices in Nashville

Nashville's iconic Loveless Cafe marks 75 years with discounted Southern fare on select August evenings
Nashville's Loveless Cafe is celebrating 75 years with throwback menu prices on select evenings this August. Would you make the trip?
Loveless Cafe celebrates 75 years with throwback prices
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's historic Loveless Cafe is celebrating 75 years with a special "Plates of the Past" promotion throughout August.

Guests can enjoy the cafe's Southern fare at throwback menu prices on select evenings throughout the month.

The deals run from 4 p.m. to close on Aug. 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Love Nashville history and great Southern food? Watch our full report for a closer look inside Loveless Cafe's 75th anniversary celebration — and tell us your favorite Loveless memory. Reach out to Eric Pointer directly at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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