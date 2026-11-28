NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lute's Lights is flipping the switch on its annual holiday display Saturday, kicking off a season of lights that doubles as a fundraiser for children with unstable housing in Nashville.

WATCH: Lute's Lights kicks off season to help Nashville children in need

Lute's Lights flips the switch for Nashville children with unstable housing

The Flip the Switch ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. After that, the lights will shine nightly from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. through New Year's Eve.

The display gets bigger and better each year, according to founder Alex Lute, and this year is no exception. The previous year, Lute's Lights raised more than $15,000 to help children in Nashville with unstable housing, and this year the goal is to raise even more.

It takes a lot of work for Lute and his family to build the massive display, which features around 1,000 blow molds and 40,000 lights, complete with custom extension cords. The family also made custom cutouts designed to look like them.

For Lute, the effort is about both creativity and community.

"I enjoy the creativity of it all If you like to look around the display, there's like little like funny moments and those bring me joy But we also just love supporting the community," Lute said.

As a middle school teacher, Lute saw the need firsthand and is excited to do something about it.

"It feels really good to take something that we love and something that we enjoy doing and then using that to impact others. We love how the community rallies around us," Lute said.

Lute has partnered with Nashville Community Connections, an organization that relies on donations like food and clothing.

"So, Nashville Community Connections works very closely within the school system, and we make sure that students have the everyday things that they need to have a good school day," founder Jami Oakley said.

Oakley is grateful for the partnership and the support of the community.

"It's so great that Lute's Lights is supporting us in a way that is exactly what we need. And it's really fun, I think, for the people who go to Lute's Lights. It's free. It's neighborhood. It's just a really great community event," Oakley said.

The event is free, but it is also a fundraiser. Organizers are asking people to bring food, clothing — including winter coats — or money. So guests can come to see the lights and also be a light.

More information, including specifics on how to donate, is available here.

See the dazzling display for yourself: Watch the full video above to tour the 40,000-light wonderland and hear from the family behind it. Planning to visit Lute's Lights or have a holiday light display of your own worth featuring? I'd love to hear from you — email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com and let's talk.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.