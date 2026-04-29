Madison shows signs it could become the next real estate hot spot in the metro

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you live anywhere in the mid-state, there is a good chance you have heard someone say they wish they had bought a house before a neighborhood got so expensive.

Right now, Madison is ranked as one of the metro's most affordable places to buy a house, but there are signs it could be one of the next hotspots for home buyers in Davidson County.

According to data from Greater Nashville Realtors, Madison was the third least expensive zip code in the metro for 2025 with a median sales price of around $360,000.

So far this year, the median sales price is at $380,000 for a single-family home, and there have been 125 of those sold.

Nearby Goodlettsville was ranked as the second most affordable zip code.

After years of living in East Nashville, Tyler Conger decided to spread out on a five-acre plot in Madison.

Conger, who also works for a home builder, said more land is just one reason he decided to build his house in the area.

"It's a relief for it to be really quiet here," Conger said. "In Madison, there's just more options to get more of your needs met with just less total dollars," Conger said.

Real estate broker Brian Copeland specializes in real estate in both East Nashville and Madison, and he lives in Madison as well.

He said buyers are following a bit of a trend right now moving to Madison.

"We've seen people leave the Lockeland Springs area, Inglewood, Cleveland Park, and move to Madison for its affordability," said Brian Copeland, a real estate broker with Compass Broad West in Nashville.

I asked Copeland about some of the neighborhood's appeal.

"It's got that nostalgia feel that people love," Copeland said.

Change is certainly on the way nearby at Rivergate with the re-development, but Copeland points to many of the businesses that have already opened in Madison as a sign it is becoming more popular, places like Yazoo Brewing Company that moved to the area in 2019.

While Yazoo Brewing Company owner Linus Hall certainly knows how to craft beer, he might also have a knack for choosing a neighborhood ahead of the trend.

Prior to this location, Yazoo operated in the Gulch and Marathon Motor Works.

"We have about 25,000 square feet here," said Hall.

While no one can predict the real estate market, Hall said Madison reminds him of East Nashville when he first moved there decades ago.

"My wife and I moved to Nashville and set up in East Nashville in the 1990s. And Madison kind of reminded me of that. It's got kind of that gritty reputation, but it's an up-and-coming place where houses are still affordable," Hall said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

This story was reported on-air by Robb Coles and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Coles verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.