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Man arrested for Nashville hit-and-run that injured four

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man was arrested for his role in a hit-and-run crash in Nashville on June 13.

Felipe Alvarado-Hernandez was arrested Wednesday at his Antioch home and booked on 21 warrants related to a crash in which police say he injured four pedestrians.

According to police, Alvarado-Hernandez attempted to make a left turn at the intersection of Demonbreun Street and Music Circle East when he cut it short, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the pedestrians. One of the pedestrians is still in the hospital at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Burn Unit.

Investigators used private license plate reader technology, connected to a camera at a nearby parking garage, to track down the vehicle's information.

Alvarado-Hernandez faces charges for second offense driving on a revoked license, four counts each of reckless endangerment, leaving the scene, failure to render aid, failure to provide financial responsibility and failure to report an accident with injury.

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