Man charged after 4-month-old found alone in running car near Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 4-month-old baby girl was found alone inside a running car near Broadway early Sunday morning, leading to the arrest of the man who police say was supposed to be caring for her.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to an argument outside Jason Aldean’s on Broadway on Oct. 18.

The baby’s mother told officers she was worried because she did not know where her daughter was. She said Jordan Hayley was supposed to be caring for the child while she was on Broadway.

Hayley told officers the woman’s mother was babysitting the baby, but the woman said that was not true.

Officers then checked Hayley’s vehicle and found the 4-month-old alone inside the running car, according to the affidavit. The baby was in a car seat in the front seat and facing the wrong direction.

The car was parked near Broadway’s honky-tonk bars. The affidavit describes the area as heavily trafficked and known for intoxicated and disorderly people.

The baby was safely reunited with her mother.

Hayley was arrested and charged with child neglect involving a child 8 years old or younger, according to the warrant. The affidavit also says he was arrested on two child-endangerment charges.