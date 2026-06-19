Man charged after alleged robbery of French bulldog in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 28-year-old person is facing charges after Nashville police say a French bulldog taken during an alleged robbery in April has been recovered.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, detectives arrested Errick Mayfield on Thursday afternoon and recovered Bella, the French bulldog he is accused of taking by force on April 25.

Police said Mayfield allegedly knocked Bella's 54-year-old owner to the ground while the two were walking on White Bridge Pike and grabbed the dog before running to a waiting black SUV.

Investigators said the SUV, driven by another person, pulled into an apartment complex parking lot to turn around and struck the owner's 20-year-old daughter as she attempted to intervene. Police said the 20-year-old suffered serious injuries and spent several days in the hospital.

According to detectives, the dog's owner told investigators that Mayfield had given Bella to her in January because he no longer wanted the dog. Earlier on April 25, the owner said Mayfield came to her apartment and asked for the dog back, but she refused, saying Bella belonged to her.

The owner also provided detectives with veterinary paperwork showing Bella had received treatment in February, police said.

Mayfield was arrested at an Antioch residence on outstanding warrants charging robbery and aggravated assault.

Police also arrested 39-year-old Latrecia Golden on a felony theft charge. Investigators said Golden surrendered Bella to officers during the arrest operation.

The investigation remains ongoing.