Man charged after pedestrian killed on Woodland Street in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 45-year-old man is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after police said he fatally struck a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon on Woodland Street.

MNPD Antwaine McBee

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Woodland Street.

Investigators said Antwaine McBee was driving a 2013 Ford Raptor pickup truck toward Interstate Drive at a high rate of speed when the truck traveled into oncoming lanes, jumped a curb and struck a pedestrian walking on the sidewalk.

Police said the truck then crashed through a fence surrounding the parking lot at 417 Woodland Street and hit four parked vehicles.

The pedestrian, who was tentatively identified as a 62-year-old Nashville man, died at the scene. Due to the injuries he sustained, the Medical Examiner’s Office will make a positive identification, police said.

Officers reported McBee showed signs of impairment at the scene and said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the truck. According to police, McBee admitted to smoking marijuana prior to the crash.

McBee is charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and driving on a suspended license. Toxicology testing is underway, and he is being held on a $75,000 bond.