Man charged after string of fires in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of setting multiple fires in downtown Nashville over the weekend is facing a felony arson charge, according to court records.

An arrest affidavit states officers responded Saturday to reports of a man setting fires in the downtown area.

According to the affidavit, officers used surveillance cameras and witness accounts to track the suspect. Investigators said video showed the man starting fires near Broadway and 12th Avenue.

Police later identified the suspect as Mitchell Lee Stroud. Officers said they found him near the area where the fires were reported and recovered a lighter and clothing matching witness descriptions.

Investigators said Stroud later admitted to setting two fires after being read his Miranda rights.

According to the affidavit, damage was reported at several locations, including a McDonald’s, White Castle, Goodfellas Pizza and an Exxon station on Broadway.

Stroud was charged with felony arson.