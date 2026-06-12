Man detained after ambulance escape following Brick Church Pike shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who was shot in the face Friday afternoon later jumped from an ambulance and attempted to carjack passing vehicles before being taken to a hospital, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The shooting happened just after noon at a market in the 3000 block of Brick Church Pike.

Police said both the 40-year-old victim and the 22-year-old suspected gunman left the scene before officers arrived.

The 22-year-old was quickly located on Queens Lane and taken into custody. Investigators also recovered the firearm used in the shooting.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old was found after crashing his vehicle near the intersection of Ewing Drive and the Interstate 24 overpass.

As medics attempted to transport him to Skyline Medical Center, police said he jumped from the ambulance and tried to carjack passing vehicles. He was eventually detained and taken to the hospital for treatment after becoming combative with first responders.

According to investigators, the 22-year-old told detectives the incident began when the 40-year-old approached his vehicle and tried to open the driver's-side door before repeatedly striking the window.

Police said the 22-year-old drove away, but the 40-year-old allegedly followed him. The two later became involved in an altercation in the market parking lot, where the 22-year-old fired a shot that struck the older man in the face.

No charges have been filed at this time as detectives continue investigating. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be reviewed by the District Attorney's Office.