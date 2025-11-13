Man indicted in 2024 triple homicide case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Continued investigation by Metro police has led to major new charges in a September 2024 triple homicide on Bart Drive.

Homicide Unit Detective Kyle Eicholtz’s work resulted in the indictment of Efrain Vincente-Luna, 31, who has been held in the Metro Jail since October 2024 on prostitution and weapon charges with a $75,000 bond.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. Efrain Vincente-Luna

A Grand Jury returned the indictment Thursday, charging Vincente-Luna with three counts of premeditated murder, three counts of felony murder, and three counts of especially aggravated burglary for his alleged role in the killings.

The victims were identified as Jesus Gallardo-Ramirez, 22; Antonio Munoz-Rizo, 48; and Jesus Manuel Munoz-Morales, 28, all believed to be from the Atlanta area. They were fatally wounded in the shooting on Bart Drive.

According to investigators, the home on Bart Drive was sparsely furnished and was being used as a prostitution operation. On the night of the murders, two of the victims and a woman arrived at the home in a white Honda sedan with a Georgia temporary tag. One of the victims was already present.

Moments after the Honda pulled up, police say four suspects approached the residence, fatally shot one victim on the front porch, then entered the home and killed the two others.

Video surveillance captured Vincente-Luna’s vehicle arriving at the scene, according to detectives. Investigators also recovered evidence connected to the killings during a search of his home.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.