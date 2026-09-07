Man killed in exchange of gunfire at Nashville apartment parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at an apartment building parking garage Monday morning.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at 1200 Broadway.
One man was fatally injured. Homicide detectives are working to identify him.
Police have not released additional details about what led to the gunfire or whether anyone else was injured.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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Dolly Parton's fingerprints are all over Tennessee. And how cool it is to see and hear how MTSU is working to preserve her legacy in music and beyond. Aaron Cantrell brings us a snapshot of the university's expansive Dolly collection, including her first ever recorded interview. Check it out for yourself!
- Carrie Sharp