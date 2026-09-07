Man killed in exchange of gunfire at Nashville apartment parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire at an apartment building parking garage Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 9:15 a.m. at 1200 Broadway.

One man was fatally injured. Homicide detectives are working to identify him.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the gunfire or whether anyone else was injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.