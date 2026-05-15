Margaritaville at Sea brings talent search to Nashville for cruise ship auditions Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Margaritaville at Sea is bringing its nationwide talent search to Nashville, giving aspiring singers, musicians and entertainers a shot at joining the live entertainment lineup on a cruise ship.

The open casting call takes place Saturday, May 16, 2026, beginning at 10 a.m. at Margaritaville Restaurant Nashville, located at 322 Broadway. Selected performers will earn a spot at Zac Brown's Same Boat, an intimate live music venue aboard the upcoming Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber.

Are you a singer, musician or entertainer with dreams of performing on a world-class stage? Saturday's open audition could be your ticket to performing aboard the Margaritaville at Sea Beachcomber. Watch the video above for a full preview of what to expect — and if you have a story to share or questions about this opportunity, reach out to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.