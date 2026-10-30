Mayor O'Connell forms committee to examine future of Nashville General Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The future of Nashville General Hospital is getting a closer look.

Mayor Freddie O'Connell announced Friday that he's forming a committee to examine the hospital's ongoing space and facility needs, including whether it should remain at its current location or move elsewhere.

Nashville General has served the community for more than 130 years, providing access to health care for everyone, including some of Nashville's most vulnerable residents.

The hospital provides about $60 million in uncompensated care each year. It also serves as a teaching hospital for Meharry Medical College and has operated in its current building since 1998.

O'Connell said the committee will look at how Nashville General and Meharry can continue serving patients while keeping public costs manageable.

"I think what's important there is looking at how the combination of Nashville General Hospital in partnership with Meharry Medical College can keep that overall public cost low," O'Connell said.

He also wants to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting, rather than relying on emergency rooms for services that could be provided through primary care.

"I'm hoping that this vision committee will give us a right-sized approach at reasonable public costs," O'Connell said, adding that the hospital should fit into Nashville's broader health care system.

The mayor emphasized that no decision has been made about the hospital's location. He said the committee will consider where patients need care most and whether some areas of Nashville lack adequate access to health care.

In a joint statement, Meharry Medical College President Dr. James E.K. Hildreth and Nashville General Hospital CEO Dr. Veronica Elders welcomed the announcement.

"We applaud Mayor O'Connell for the formation of a Vision Committee to explore the future of healthcare in our city," the two said. "This is tangible evidence of Metro's firm commitment to investing in a vibrant, world-class public hospital to serve all city residents."

The two also stressed the importance of moving forward quickly as the number of uninsured Nashville residents continues to climb.

"A new hospital is essential to that future, and we are determined to help lead the city toward developing a plan for a facility that provides the highest-quality care in the most cost-effective manner for taxpayers," they said.