Meet the Nashville Dolly Parton fans who launched the petition to rename the airport to honor her

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As of Thursday afternoon, around 140,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to rename Nashville International Airport after Dolly Parton, with 90,000 of those signatures coming in the short time since Parton died.

The petition was launched last year by two Nashville residents and Dolly fans — Lydia Popovich and Dan Dion — who both work in comedy and travel frequently.

Popovich is a lifelong Dolly Parton fan and a comedian.

Dion is a photographer and founder of a comedy record label.

It was while traveling through New Orleans that Dion came up with the idea.

"I had been through New Orleans, and the fact that they had Louis Armstrong International Airport — that is the coolest thing in the world," said Dion, founder of Goat Song Records and Gallery.

When he landed in Nashville, surrounded by music, Dion said one name immediately came to mind.

"The first person that came to mind was like, 'Well, this should be Dolly Parton Airport,'" Dion said.

The petition was originally intended to honor Parton while she was still alive.

"This was a dream that we thought would be a wonderful way to honor her while she was still living," said Popovich.

After Parton died, support for the renaming surged.

Click here to see the petition and the current count for supporters.

Popovich said losing Dolly Parton has been difficult for so many people, but the surge in support has lifted her spirits a bit.

"It warms my heart because it was devastating. I'm a bit emotional because she meant so much to me and to so many people, and to have her taken from us — it's really difficult to imagine a world without Dolly Parton physically being here," Popovich said.

Popovich, who has many Dolly Parton tattoos, said the outpouring of support reflects something bigger than one petition.

"It's just representative of how deep and how wide Dolly's love has spread," Popovich said.

Support has also reached the halls of the Tennessee state legislature.

Representative Todd Warner plans to introduce legislation to rename the airport when the state house returns to session.

"Dolly's just done so much; she loved children, she loved people, and I think it would be appropriate to rename the airport after her," Rep. Warner said.

Warner said he believes the effort can succeed, even though the airport has specific policies governing renaming.

Dion and Popovich said they believe the cause has rare, broad appeal, true to form for Dolly Parton.

"We found the singular issue in the history of world legislation that should be unopposed," Dion said.

Popovich added that if the airport is renamed for Parton, she hopes an Imagination Library — one of Parton's signature charitable programs — would be included in the facility for children who are traveling.

I reached out for comment from the team at Nashville International Airport. They provided me with the follow statement:

"The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority (MNAA) joins the entire nation and state of Tennessee in mourning the loss of a true legend, Dolly Parton. Dolly’s extraordinary talent, generosity and unmistakable spirit transcended generations, and her love for Tennessee left an indelible mark on our state and the world.





Since her passing, MNAA has received several inquiries regarding the process for naming Nashville International Airport®. Originally adopted in 2010 and most recently updated in 2024, MNAA’s Naming Policy establishes the criteria and formal process for naming buildings, spaces, facilities and streets owned by the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.







We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, fans and all those whose lives she touched, and especially those in her hometown of Sevierville, Tennessee and the rolling hills of Knoxville, Tennessee."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.

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