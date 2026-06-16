Melissa's Sir Pizza must relocate after West Nashville property sells

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A beloved West Nashville pizzeria is facing an uncertain future after its landlord sold the property, giving the family behind Melissa's Sir Pizza about 90 days to find a new home.

The Charlotte Avenue restaurant has served the community for six decades — a gathering place where birthdays are celebrated, Little League victories become lifelong bragging rights, and generations gather around the table.

The walls inside are lined with photos and memorabilia that tell the story of the restaurant's deep roots in the neighborhood.

"So right here we have Sir Pizza that sponsored out the years, the Little League teams, West Park, Charlotte Park, all the way dating back to like the 80s and 90s," one customer said.

"I'm right here. That's me, 98. All-Star baseball, that's me, pitcher," another said.

Co-owner Melissa Basant's own story is woven into those walls. Nearly 30 years ago, she started in the kitchen chopping toppings, worked her way up to manager, and eventually became co-owner.

"2016, but I started working in 1997 here. I was pregnant with her, and I had her in 2000," Basant said.

Today, her daughter, son, husband, and son-in-law help keep the business running alongside her.

"I mean, generations of people have been coming through very thankful for each and every one of them," Basant said.

For co-owner Mitra Basant, the restaurant brought an even deeper reward.

"So this was a great opportunity. Plus, I get to be with my family, you know, so I spend more time with them," Mitra Basant said.

Despite the stress of the sudden timeline, Melissa Basant says she remains optimistic.

"It's very challenging, but I do believe it's going to work out very stressful, but it worked out," she said.

Son Brandon Basant says the family is already looking ahead — preserving the traditions customers love while adding new features for future generations.

"I'm hopeful on the other side of getting a brand new facility you can occupy with new walking corridors, walking freezers, more dining space, dedicated buffet space to have an overall better experience," Brandon Basant said.

The community has rallied around the family as they navigate the transition. Donations, notes of encouragement, and tips on possible locations continue to pour in — though accepting the help has not been easy.

"I don't like to ask for help," Melissa Basant said, through tears.

Through it all, the family's commitment to the neighborhood remains firm.

"So we're going to do everything we can to stay in West Nashville," she said.

The family plans to remain open at their current location while searching for a new home and hopes to relocate before the end of the year. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover moving costs.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.