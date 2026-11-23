NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As families across Middle Tennessee prepare for Thanksgiving, one nonprofit organization is making sure more people have a hot meal on the table.

Mercy Chefs, a disaster relief nonprofit founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, has been operating a Nashville kitchen since 2021. The organization says it has served more than 574,000 meals in that time.

This Thanksgiving, Mercy Chefs is partnering with Mission Possible for the organization's annual turkey fry, preparing side dishes for more than 240 families, according to the organization.

Inside the Mercy Chefs kitchen, volunteers of all ages are busy packing traditional holiday favorites — everything needed to make Thanksgiving a little easier for families who might otherwise struggle to put a meal on the table.

For volunteer Terrill Hall, the work is personal.

"I love this because not everyone has time to do it or can do it," Hall said. "So, it gives me a little bit of a way to give back to the community."

Hall is one of many volunteers who make giving back a year-round commitment — and some of the youngest volunteers are making their mark, too.

Kennedy McLemore, an 11-year-old volunteer, put it simply: "I'm making food for people who don't have any for Thanksgiving."

Olivia Orf, National Community Liaison for Mercy Chefs, described how the partnership with Mission Possible works.

"These meals today that we're making will be going to Mission Possible, their annual turkey fry," Orf said. "So, we're doing all the sides to go with those turkeys."

For Chef Manager Rachel Harris, the impact of the work goes beyond the food itself.

"Something beautiful happens over a shared meal," Harris said.

For the volunteers filling the Mercy Chefs kitchen this week, the hope is that their work helps make sure no one in Middle Tennessee spends Thanksgiving without something to celebrate.

Want to volunteer with Mercy Chefs at their Nashville kitchen? You can find information and sign up at mercychefs.com/nashvillekitchen.