Metro Council set to choose new sheriff after Daron Hall's departure after 24 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davidson County is about to select a new sheriff.

This comes just weeks after former Sheriff Daron Hall left after 24 years to work in the private sector.

The Metro Council will vote Tuesday to decide who to replace Hall.

The sheriff in Davidson County basically runs what is the equivalent of a small city — that being the jail with its large staff and hundreds of inmates.

Like any sheriff, Hall faced his share of problems over the years, but in general received good grades for the way he ran the jail.

"I think the council has had high confidence in Sheriff Hall. I think they appreciated him as a good communicator and the work that he did," said Vice Mayor Angie Henderson, who will preside over the vote for the new sheriff Tuesday.

There are two people who have applied and made their cases to the council members.

Among those is Jared Irvin, a former lieutenant with the sheriff's office.

"I believe the experience that I bring has what it takes to deal with concerns at the sheriff's office, leadership that understands operational challenges, values its employees and is committed to accountability," Irvin said.

The other candidate is Ruby Joyner, who served as chief deputy and is currently the interim sheriff.

"I'm applying for a job at my job. I've moved up the ladder with the help of some really, really great leaders and have ended up where I am today at the urging of our prior Sheriff Daron Hall," Joyner said.

So what is the council looking for?

"You are looking for somebody who can deliver continuity before the decision comes back to the people," said Henderson.

Hall left the job just after being re-elected to his seventh four-year term.

The person who replaces him will have to run for office in an election scheduled for August 2027.

Both candidates for sheriff bring years of public service experience — much of it in law enforcement — for the council to consider.

We'll know who will actually take the position as new sheriff Tuesday night.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com