Metro Health expands immunization clinics ahead of new school year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Public Health Department is expanding access to childhood immunizations throughout August as families prepare for the new school year.

MPHD is offering longer hours at its three preventive health clinics and additional community-based mobile clinics across Davidson County.

Students entering kindergarten or seventh grade are required to provide proof that they have received required immunizations. Students who are new to Metro Nashville Public Schools must also provide proof of immunization.

Families are encouraged to make appointments for vaccinations by calling the clinic they plan to visit.

Lentz Public Health Center

2500 Charlotte Ave.

Phone: 615-340-5607

Expanded hours run Aug. 3 through Aug. 28.

Monday through Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

East Public Health Center

1015 East Trinity Lane

Phone: 615-862-7916

Expanded hours run Aug. 4 through Aug. 25.

Tuesdays only: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woodbine Public Health Center

224 Oriel Ave.

Phone: 615-862-7940

Expanded hours run Aug. 3 through Aug. 28.

Monday through Thursday: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

MPHD is also holding immunization clinics at community locations across Davidson County through its Mobile Services team.

Immunizations and physicals at the mobile clinics are available for people who do not have health insurance, whose insurance does not cover immunizations or who are eligible for TennCare.

A full calendar of mobile immunization and physical clinics is available here.

Families who need copies of their children's immunization records can obtain them from the Immunization Records division on the second floor of the Lentz Public Health Center. Records are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Immunization requirements for students can be found here.