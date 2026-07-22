Metro Nashville hosting career fair Thursday with more than 60 open positions across all skill levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Government is hosting a career fair Thursday at the Nashville Farmers Market, with more than 60 open positions available across all skill levels and industries.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nashville Farmers Market in downtown Nashville. About 20 Metro Government departments will be represented, with opportunities ranging from early career positions to advanced roles. Positions require education levels ranging from 8th grade through advanced degrees.

The Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County is one of the largest employers in the region. Current openings span healthcare, transportation, court services, and public safety.

Human Resources Analyst Senior Erica Conn said the event is designed to make Metro's hiring process more accessible.

"This event is a big deal because our goal is to connect people with meaningful career opportunities but also to make our hiring process more accessible, so wherever you sit in the metro government org chart, you know that your work is being done in service of community and to the benefit of your neighbors," Conn said.

Attendees will have direct access to hiring managers and can learn about Metro's comprehensive benefits package, which includes a lifetime pension for employees who work a minimum of 10 years and reach a certain age.

Conn said the current job market makes events like this one especially important.

"I think that this job market is extremely difficult right now, and the most that we can do is to make those connections for people and give them the tips and strategies that they can use to kind of establish themselves as ideal candidates," Conn said.

For those planning to attend, Conn said preparation matters.

"Show up your best version of yourself. Be ready to engage with our hiring team and ask questions, bring your curiosity. We want to be able to help you to identify the roles that align best with your knowledge, skills, and abilities." Conn said.

Metro hosts career fairs every other month at different locations across Nashville and Davidson County to ensure broad access to opportunities. The previous fair was held at the Martha O'Brien Center in East Nashville. The next location has not yet been announced.

For those unable to attend Thursday, applications are available at Nashville.gov, where new positions are posted daily. Job seekers can also set up keyword notifications on the website to be alerted when relevant positions are posted. Updates on upcoming career fairs are also posted on Metro Government's LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

Are you looking for a job or know someone who is? Metro Nashville's career fair could be a life-changing opportunity — and we want to hear your story. Watch the full report to see what hiring managers are looking for and what benefits could be waiting for you. Have a story about your job search or your experience with Metro Government? Reach out directly to reporter Eric Pointer at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com — your story could be our next report.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.