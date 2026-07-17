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Metro Nashville Police warn of fentanyl dangers after responding to 6 fatal overdoses in 24 hours

Pills laced with fentanyl
U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration / AP
Pills laced with fentanyl.
Pills laced with fentanyl
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are warning people about the dangers of fentanyl and other substances on Nashville streets after responding to 6 fatal overdoses in 24 hours.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the overdoses came from different areas of the city and involved different drugs. Authorities are urging the public to never assume they know what is in street drugs, warning that even a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly.

Yesterday, Neighborhood Safety Unit Sergeant Anthony Cucci and partnering Metro agencies distributed more than 300 overdose reversal kits to affected neighborhoods.

Naloxone is available for free at the Metro Public Health Department. There are also 428 locations across Davidson County equipped with ONEboxes, each containing 2 doses of Narcan.

Anyone needing help with addiction or resources can contact the Community Overdose Response Team at 615-687-1701.

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