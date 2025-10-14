Metro Police investigating after a vehicle crashed into roof of someones home over the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into the roof of someones home on Smith Springs Road in Nashville over the weekend.
Two individuals in the car were taken to hospital.
And two other neighboring homes suffered some property damage from the car before it went airborne.
We are working to learn more details on what lead to the crash.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
