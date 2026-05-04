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Metro Police investigating shooting that injured two along Murfreesboro Pike early Monday

Metro Police investigating shooting that injured two along Murfreesboro Pike early Monday
Metro Police investigating shooting that injured two along Murfreesboro Pike early Monday
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that two people early Monday.

According to police, the shooting took place near 888 Murfreesboro Pike. A vehicle pulled into the parking lot and fired shots at a grey Dodge Charger before driving off.

We will update as we learn more.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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