Metro Police investigating shooting that injured two along Murfreesboro Pike early Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting that two people early Monday.

According to police, the shooting took place near 888 Murfreesboro Pike. A vehicle pulled into the parking lot and fired shots at a grey Dodge Charger before driving off.

We will update as we learn more.

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