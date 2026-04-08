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Metro Police rescue man from Woodland Street Bridge after he evaded arrest

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Jaromir Chalabala
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Posted
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police officers conducted a high angle rescue on Wednesday morning after a person had fled and run under the Woodland Street Bridge.

According to police, they responded to 400 Dr. Martin L King Blvd for a disorderly person possessing a knife and when being placed under arrest for criminal trespass, he ran. It's unknown whether he fell or climbed down from Gay St under the Woodland Street Bridge but he was observed holding an unknown object in his hand and wasn’t responding to officers.

Police were able to rescue him and charged him with criminal trespass and evading arrest.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

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