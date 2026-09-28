Metro police warn Hyundai, Kia owners about rising vehicle thefts in the city

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are warning Hyundai and Kia owners about a rise in vehicle thefts targeting those two brands.

More than 180 Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen this year. Suspects have attempted to steal nearly 250 others without success.

Police say owners can make it harder for criminals to steal their cars by parking smart. That means locking doors every time you leave your vehicle and staying in well-lit areas.

Owners should always take valuables with them. Police say it is especially important to remove guns from your car.

Many Hyundai and Kia models also require an anti-theft upgrade. Owners can call their local dealership to find out whether their car needs the upgrade, or check online to see whether their vehicle qualifies for the free recall.

Click here if you own a KIA. Click here if you own a Hyundai.

Police hope these steps will stop thieves from driving off with your property.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (Tony.sloan@newschannel5.com).