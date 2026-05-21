Metro school bus driver arrested for DUI after crashing into recent graduate's classic car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Chas Tulloss was not behind the wheel when a Metro school bus crashed into his parked Chevy Nova on Alteras and Sunnywood Drive, but the damage left the recent high school graduate heartbroken.

"I dropped to my knees and started crying because all this year of work is gone," Tulloss said.

Officers said the bus driver's breath smelled of alcohol, and he was arrested for drunk driving. He was on his way to pick up elementary school students at the time of the crash. An adult bus assistant was the only passenger on board.

The crash badly damaged Tulloss's car.

"This front side got shifted and slammed all the way over here by the tree in the neighbor's yard," Tulloss said.

The Chevy Nova has been in Tulloss's family for about 50 to 60 years. When he was 10, he and his grandfather rebuilt it together.

"This car right here, we put our hard work and dedication into this car. Even inside, we made the sterling wheel. We made all that," Tulloss said.

Tulloss began driving the car during his high school years.

"I started driving this car freshman, sophomore year of high school when I could," Tulloss said.

Despite the damage, Tulloss is trying to find the silver lining.

"I'm glad he didn't mess with my graduation signs. That's a plus," Tulloss said.

He is also grateful no children were on the bus at the time.

"That's the one thing I can be grateful for: God stopped him from picking up some kids that was risking their lives and putting it on the line. That's something I wouldn't want to happen," Tulloss said.

A Metro Schools spokesperson said the driver has been placed on administrative leave while the district investigates and the criminal process moves forward. The district said there is no indication of any past similar issues.

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